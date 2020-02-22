North Dakota 71, N. Dakota St. 68

N. DAKOTA ST. (20-8)

Kreuser 4-8 1-1 9, Eady 2-4 0-0 5, Samuelson 2-4 0-0 6, Shahid 6-13 0-0 14, Ward 9-19 6-8 24, Griesel 3-8 0-0 7, Hunter 1-4 0-0 3, Witz 0-0 0-0 0, Quayle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 7-9 68.

NORTH DAKOTA (13-15)

Walter 2-3 0-0 6, Rebraca 10-16 0-0 20, Brown 1-3 1-4 4, Stewart 13-25 8-9 35, Danielson 0-4 2-4 2, Allen-Eikens 1-4 0-0 2, Igbanugo 0-2 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 13-19 71.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 38-36. 3-Point Goals_N. Dakota St. 7-19 (Samuelson 2-3, Shahid 2-6, Griesel 1-1, Eady 1-2, Hunter 1-2, Kreuser 0-2, Ward 0-3), North Dakota 4-21 (Walter 2-3, Brown 1-3, Stewart 1-7, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Igbanugo 0-2, Danielson 0-4). Rebounds_N. Dakota St. 34 (Kreuser, Eady, Ward, Griesel 6), North Dakota 31 (Rebraca 9). Assists_N. Dakota St. 8 (Shahid 5), North Dakota 7 (Stewart 6). Total Fouls_N. Dakota St. 18, North Dakota 14. A_2,686 (3,300).

