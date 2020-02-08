North Dakota St wins 5th straight, beats Oral Roberts, 83-76

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid had a career-high 31 points as North Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 83-76 on Saturday.

Rocky Kreuser had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (18-7, 9-2 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. Sam Griesel added 13 points. Tyson Ward had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Deondre Burns had 26 points for the Golden Eagles (12-12, 5-6). Kevin Obanor added 20 points and eight rebounds. Max Abmas had 17 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota State 79-73 on Jan. 9. North Dakota State plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Friday. Oral Roberts plays Nebraska Omaha at home on Wednesday.

