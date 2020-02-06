Listen Live Sports

North Dakota tops Oral Roberts 74-68

February 6, 2020 10:30 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens and Marlon Stewart scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota got past Oral Roberts 74-68 on Thursday night.

Kienan Walter had 19 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (11-13, 5-5 Summit League). Gertautas Urbonavicius added 10 points.

Deondre Burns scored a career-high 31 points for the Golden Eagles (12-11, 5-5). Max Abmas added 12 points. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 rebounds.

The Fighting Hawks evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 88-73 on Jan. 11. North Dakota matches up against South Dakota at home on Saturday. Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

