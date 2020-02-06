North Florida 82, NJIT 75

NORTH FLORIDA (15-10)

Aminu 9-13 2-4 21, Hendricksen 5-8 7-7 19, Escobar 2-4 0-0 5, Gandia-Rosa 3-9 1-2 8, Sams 3-11 6-8 12, James 1-2 1-2 3, Adedoyin 0-0 4-4 4, Endicott 3-4 0-0 7, Burkhardt 0-0 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 26-51 24-31 82.

NJIT (7-15)

Brinson 4-11 6-6 14, Diakite 6-12 1-4 13, Cooks 6-16 6-8 19, Gibbs 3-7 1-2 7, Walsh 4-11 2-2 11, Willis 2-6 2-3 7, Breland 2-3 0-1 4, Mayo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 18-26 75.

Halftime_North Florida 51-38. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 6-13 (Hendricksen 2-3, Aminu 1-1, Endicott 1-1, Escobar 1-2, Gandia-Rosa 1-3, Sams 0-3), NJIT 3-15 (Cooks 1-4, Walsh 1-4, Willis 1-5, Gibbs 0-2). Fouled Out_Aminu, Brinson. Rebounds_North Florida 31 (Aminu 9), NJIT 33 (Diakite 15). Assists_North Florida 17 (Gandia-Rosa 7), NJIT 10 (Gibbs 4). Total Fouls_North Florida 20, NJIT 23. A_256 (3,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.