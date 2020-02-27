North Florida 85, Stetson 72

NORTH FLORIDA (20-11)

Aminu 7-9 3-4 17, Hendricksen 5-12 4-4 16, Escobar 4-13 0-0 12, Gandia-Rosa 3-10 3-3 10, Sams 5-12 2-2 15, Burkhardt 2-2 0-0 6, James 2-2 0-0 5, Endicott 2-4 0-0 4, Adedoyin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-13 85.

STETSON (15-15)

Kabimba 4-6 2-2 10, Diawara 11-18 6-11 28, Aninye 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 12-20 1-1 25, Perry 2-8 0-0 4, Rawley 1-1 1-2 3, Panzo 1-4 0-0 2, Ivery 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 31-58 10-18 72.

Halftime_North Florida 44-42. 3-Point Goals_North Florida 13-35 (Escobar 4-10, Sams 3-8, Burkhardt 2-2, Hendricksen 2-8, James 1-1, Gandia-Rosa 1-6), Stetson 0-4 (Panzo 0-1, Perry 0-1, Jones 0-2). Rebounds_North Florida 30 (Aminu, Gandia-Rosa 7), Stetson 31 (Diawara 12). Assists_North Florida 20 (Gandia-Rosa 12), Stetson 15 (Perry 5). Total Fouls_North Florida 14, Stetson 13. A_798 (5,000).

