North Florida 86, Kennesaw St. 45

KENNESAW ST. (1-21)

J.Lewis 1-8 1-2 3, Hooker 3-11 0-0 6, Agostini 3-11 0-0 6, Lockley 6-13 3-4 15, Washington 1-6 0-0 2, Kuerban 0-3 0-1 0, Obineke 1-7 4-4 6, Spencer 3-4 1-3 7, Ogwuche 0-0 0-0 0, Romich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-63 9-14 45.

NORTH FLORIDA (14-10)

Sams 6-9 5-6 21, Hendricksen 3-13 4-4 12, Gandia-Rosa 2-4 0-0 5, Escobar 5-9 0-0 14, James 1-1 2-3 4, Aminu 5-7 0-1 10, Adedoyin 2-3 0-1 4, Endicott 2-3 5-6 9, Burkhardt 2-5 0-0 6, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Schach 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 17-23 86.

Halftime_North Florida 52-17. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 0-7 (Kuerban 0-1, Obineke 0-1, Washington 0-1, J.Lewis 0-4), North Florida 13-34 (Sams 4-7, Escobar 4-8, Burkhardt 2-5, Hendricksen 2-9, Gandia-Rosa 1-2, Adedoyin 0-1, Endicott 0-1, Schach 0-1). Fouled Out_Lockley. Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 31 (Lockley, Spencer 6), North Florida 39 (Aminu 14). Assists_Kennesaw St. 6 (J.Lewis, Kuerban 2), North Florida 18 (Gandia-Rosa 9). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 23, North Florida 16. A_1,683 (5,800).

