North Florida wins 5th straight, beats Jacksonville 81-66

February 13, 2020 9:26 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Wajid Aminu tied his season high with 21 points as North Florida beat Jacksonville 81-66 on Thursday night.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 13 points and seven assists for North Florida (17-10, 10-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Garrett Sams added 13 points. Carter Hendricksen had 11 points.

David Bell scored a season-high 24 points plus 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (12-15, 5-7). Destin Barnes added 13 points. Diante Wood had 12 points.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Dolphins this season. North Florida defeated Jacksonville 75-68 on Jan. 16. North Florida plays North Alabama at home on Saturday. Jacksonville plays Lipscomb at home next Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

