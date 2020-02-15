North Texas 64, Old Dominion 47

OLD DOMINION (11-16)

Carver 0-1 2-2 2, Reece 4-8 2-8 12, Curry 4-13 1-1 9, Green 5-12 0-0 11, Oliver 1-7 1-1 4, Ezikpe 2-6 0-0 4, Hunter 1-2 0-0 2, Pilavios 0-0 0-0 0, Brill 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Karaiskos 0-0 0-0 0, Lakey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 6-12 47.

NORTH TEXAS (18-9)

Geu 2-2 0-0 4, Z.Simmons 0-2 1-2 1, Gibson 6-11 2-3 18, Hamlet 8-11 10-10 27, Reese 2-6 0-0 5, Bell 0-2 3-4 3, Draper 0-1 1-2 1, Smart 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 17-21 64.

Halftime_North Texas 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 5-17 (Reece 2-4, Brill 1-1, Green 1-4, Oliver 1-4, Hunter 0-1, Curry 0-3), North Texas 7-20 (Gibson 4-9, Hamlet 1-2, Smart 1-2, Reese 1-4, Draper 0-1, Bell 0-2). Rebounds_Old Dominion 23 (Reece, Oliver 5), North Texas 31 (Z.Simmons 10). Assists_Old Dominion 2 (Curry 2), North Texas 9 (Hamlet 3). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 19, North Texas 14. A_5,282 (10,500).

