Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas 71, UAB 64

February 8, 2020 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH TEXAS (16-9)

Geu 1-5 1-3 3, Z.Simmons 4-5 0-0 8, Gibson 4-9 4-4 13, Hamlet 4-9 5-5 13, Reese 4-6 0-0 11, Bell 4-4 2-4 12, Draper 2-4 2-2 8, Smart 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 14-18 71.

UAB (14-11)

Butler 3-7 0-0 6, Nicholson 3-7 0-0 6, Benjamin 4-8 4-4 14, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0, Lovan 6-9 4-4 17, Gueye 3-6 4-5 11, Scott-Grayson 2-8 6-8 10, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Ralat 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-21 64.

Halftime_North Texas 37-34. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 9-20 (Reese 3-5, Bell 2-2, Draper 2-4, Smart 1-1, Gibson 1-6, Hamlet 0-2), UAB 4-13 (Benjamin 2-6, Lovan 1-1, Gueye 1-2, Nicholson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3). Fouled Out_Z.Simmons. Rebounds_North Texas 17 (Geu 7), UAB 20 (Pearson 6). Assists_North Texas 11 (Z.Simmons 4), UAB 5 (Butler 2). Total Fouls_North Texas 17, UAB 19. A_2,925 (8,508).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk