North Texas 71, UAB 64

NORTH TEXAS (16-9)

Geu 1-5 1-3 3, Z.Simmons 4-5 0-0 8, Gibson 4-9 4-4 13, Hamlet 4-9 5-5 13, Reese 4-6 0-0 11, Bell 4-4 2-4 12, Draper 2-4 2-2 8, Smart 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-43 14-18 71.

UAB (14-11)

Butler 3-7 0-0 6, Nicholson 3-7 0-0 6, Benjamin 4-8 4-4 14, Brinson 0-0 0-0 0, Lovan 6-9 4-4 17, Gueye 3-6 4-5 11, Scott-Grayson 2-8 6-8 10, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Ralat 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 18-21 64.

Halftime_North Texas 37-34. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 9-20 (Reese 3-5, Bell 2-2, Draper 2-4, Smart 1-1, Gibson 1-6, Hamlet 0-2), UAB 4-13 (Benjamin 2-6, Lovan 1-1, Gueye 1-2, Nicholson 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-3). Fouled Out_Z.Simmons. Rebounds_North Texas 17 (Geu 7), UAB 20 (Pearson 6). Assists_North Texas 11 (Z.Simmons 4), UAB 5 (Butler 2). Total Fouls_North Texas 17, UAB 19. A_2,925 (8,508).

