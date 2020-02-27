North Texas 78, FIU 59

NORTH TEXAS (19-10)

Geu 2-4 0-0 4, Z.Simmons 7-11 1-1 15, Gibson 7-15 3-4 23, Hamlet 4-13 5-7 14, Reese 6-9 2-2 16, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 0-1 2-2 2, Draper 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Mohamed 0-0 0-0 0, Murray 0-0 0-0 0, Wise 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 13-16 78.

FIU (17-11)

Andrews 1-6 5-11 7, Osaghae 7-13 4-6 18, Banks 3-5 1-3 8, Corcoran 5-11 0-0 10, Jacob 0-4 0-0 0, Lovett 1-4 3-4 6, Furcron 2-3 0-0 4, Nunez 2-4 0-1 4, Carrigan 1-4 0-0 2, Ametepe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 13-25 59.

Halftime_North Texas 46-28. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 9-16 (Gibson 6-9, Reese 2-5, Hamlet 1-1, Bell 0-1), FIU 2-16 (Banks 1-3, Lovett 1-4, Furcron 0-1, Nunez 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Jacob 0-2, Corcoran 0-3). Rebounds_North Texas 32 (Geu 8), FIU 31 (Jacob 5). Assists_North Texas 17 (Hamlet 8), FIU 11 (Corcoran 5). Total Fouls_North Texas 16, FIU 13. A_644 (5,000).

