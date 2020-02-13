North Texas 81, Charlotte 72

CHARLOTTE (14-10)

Bamba 0-4 1-2 1, Edwards 4-6 4-6 16, Martin 5-7 3-3 15, Shepherd 4-10 1-2 11, Young 8-17 2-2 21, Robb 2-3 0-0 6, Vasic 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 13-19 72.

NORTH TEXAS (17-9)

Geu 6-6 0-0 12, Z.Simmons 8-11 1-3 17, Gibson 7-12 2-3 20, Hamlet 5-11 5-8 15, Reese 3-7 2-2 10, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Draper 1-3 0-0 3, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 10-16 81.

Halftime_North Texas 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-23 (Edwards 4-6, Young 3-6, Robb 2-2, Martin 2-3, Shepherd 2-5, Vasic 0-1), North Texas 7-18 (Gibson 4-8, Reese 2-4, Draper 1-3, Hamlet 0-1, Smart 0-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Charlotte 19 (Young 5), North Texas 29 (Geu 9). Assists_Charlotte 13 (Young 4), North Texas 17 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, North Texas 15. A_4,086 (10,500).

