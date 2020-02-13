Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

North Texas 81, Charlotte 72

February 13, 2020 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE (14-10)

Bamba 0-4 1-2 1, Edwards 4-6 4-6 16, Martin 5-7 3-3 15, Shepherd 4-10 1-2 11, Young 8-17 2-2 21, Robb 2-3 0-0 6, Vasic 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 13-19 72.

NORTH TEXAS (17-9)

Geu 6-6 0-0 12, Z.Simmons 8-11 1-3 17, Gibson 7-12 2-3 20, Hamlet 5-11 5-8 15, Reese 3-7 2-2 10, Bell 2-2 0-0 4, Draper 1-3 0-0 3, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-54 10-16 81.

Halftime_North Texas 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Charlotte 13-23 (Edwards 4-6, Young 3-6, Robb 2-2, Martin 2-3, Shepherd 2-5, Vasic 0-1), North Texas 7-18 (Gibson 4-8, Reese 2-4, Draper 1-3, Hamlet 0-1, Smart 0-2). Fouled Out_Edwards. Rebounds_Charlotte 19 (Young 5), North Texas 29 (Geu 9). Assists_Charlotte 13 (Young 4), North Texas 17 (Hamlet 5). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, North Texas 15. A_4,086 (10,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created