Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Northeastern 77, James Madison 57

February 27, 2020 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

JAMES MADISON (9-19)

Wilson 2-3 0-2 4, Banks 3-5 1-1 8, Lewis 3-13 8-9 17, Parker 2-9 0-0 5, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, Christmas 2-6 0-0 6, Wooden 2-3 0-0 4, Jacobs 2-4 2-2 8, Dobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 11-14 57.

NORTHEASTERN (15-14)

Brace 3-8 2-2 8, Roland 4-11 2-2 11, Smith 7-11 1-1 20, Boursiquot 5-7 0-0 10, Walters 6-10 2-2 15, Strong 3-6 0-0 8, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, Eboigbodin 1-2 0-0 2, Cubrilo 1-2 0-0 3, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 7-7 77.

Halftime_Northeastern 41-23. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 10-27 (Lewis 3-10, Jacobs 2-3, Christmas 2-5, Dobbs 1-1, Banks 1-3, Parker 1-4, Wooden 0-1), Northeastern 10-27 (Smith 5-9, Strong 2-4, Cubrilo 1-2, Walters 1-3, Roland 1-4, Eboigbodin 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Brace 0-3). Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Wilson 7), Northeastern 29 (Brace 10). Assists_James Madison 13 (Banks, Lewis 5), Northeastern 17 (Walters 6). Total Fouls_James Madison 11, Northeastern 15. A_901 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter