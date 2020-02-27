Northeastern 77, James Madison 57

JAMES MADISON (9-19)

Wilson 2-3 0-2 4, Banks 3-5 1-1 8, Lewis 3-13 8-9 17, Parker 2-9 0-0 5, Pinkard 0-0 0-0 0, Christmas 2-6 0-0 6, Wooden 2-3 0-0 4, Jacobs 2-4 2-2 8, Dobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Harvey 1-1 0-0 2, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 11-14 57.

NORTHEASTERN (15-14)

Brace 3-8 2-2 8, Roland 4-11 2-2 11, Smith 7-11 1-1 20, Boursiquot 5-7 0-0 10, Walters 6-10 2-2 15, Strong 3-6 0-0 8, Franklin 0-3 0-0 0, Eboigbodin 1-2 0-0 2, Cubrilo 1-2 0-0 3, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 7-7 77.

Halftime_Northeastern 41-23. 3-Point Goals_James Madison 10-27 (Lewis 3-10, Jacobs 2-3, Christmas 2-5, Dobbs 1-1, Banks 1-3, Parker 1-4, Wooden 0-1), Northeastern 10-27 (Smith 5-9, Strong 2-4, Cubrilo 1-2, Walters 1-3, Roland 1-4, Eboigbodin 0-1, Franklin 0-1, Brace 0-3). Rebounds_James Madison 29 (Wilson 7), Northeastern 29 (Brace 10). Assists_James Madison 13 (Banks, Lewis 5), Northeastern 17 (Walters 6). Total Fouls_James Madison 11, Northeastern 15. A_901 (6,000).

