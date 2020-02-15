Listen Live Sports

Northeastern defeats Coll. Of Charleston 65-51

BOSTON (AP) — Maxime Boursiquot scored 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Northeastern topped College of Charleston 65-51 on Saturday.

Jordan Roland had 17 points for the Huskies (13-13, 7-7 Colonial Athletic Conference) and Bolden Brace 13.

The game was tied at 33 at the half but Boursiquot had two layups that started an 8-0 surge that put Northeastern up for good at 43-35 with 15:23 to play. Almost exactly two minutes later a Boursiquot dunk started a 17-0 game-breaking run. He had eight points, capping it with a dunk at the 4:42 mark that made it 62-43.

College of Charleston scored 18 points in the second half on 29% shooting, going 1 of 7 from 3-point range after going 6 of 12 in the first half.

Zep Jasper had 10 points for the Cougars (15-12, 9-6). Grant Riller, who averages 22 points to lead the Cougars, had nine points on 4 of 12 shooting.

Northeastern defeated College of Charleston 79-76 on Jan. 16. Northeastern faces Delaware on the road on Thursday. College of Charleston plays UNC Wilmington on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

