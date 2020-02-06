Listen Live Sports

Northeastern seeks revenge on Hofstra

February 6, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Northeastern (11-12, 5-6) vs. Hofstra (17-7, 8-3)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern seeks revenge on Hofstra after dropping the first matchup in Boston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 9, when the Pride shot 55.6 percent from the field while holding Northeastern to just 49.1 percent on their way to the two-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Desure Buie, Eli Pemberton, Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn have collectively accounted for 73 percent of Hofstra’s scoring this season. For Northeastern, Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 60 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Buie has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. Buie has accounted for 36 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Northeastern has scored 67 points per game and allowed 69.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Pride have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Hofstra has 45 assists on 90 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Northeastern has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked first among CAA teams with an average of 76.7 points per game. The Pride have averaged 80.3 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

