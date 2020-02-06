Listen Live Sports

Northern Iowa looks to extend streak vs Drake

February 6, 2020 5:30 pm
 
Drake (16-8, 6-5) vs. Northern Iowa (20-3, 9-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks for its fifth straight conference win against Drake. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss came against the Southern Illinois Salukis 68-66 on Jan. 22. Drake got past Bradley by 13 at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.3 percent of the 173 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 91.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 18-0 when they shoot at least 69.2 percent from the foul line and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 8-8 on the year otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Iowa has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

