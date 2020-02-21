Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Northwestern looks to end streak vs Minnesota

February 21, 2020 3:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Minnesota (12-13, 6-9) vs. Northwestern (6-19, 1-14)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers 62-57 on Jan. 11. Minnesota came up short in a 68-56 game at home to Indiana on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The versatile Daniel Oturu is averaging 19.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks to lead the charge for the Golden Gophers. Marcus Carr is also a key facilitator, accounting for 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.2 points.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Gophers are 0-6 when they allow at least 72 points and 12-7 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Wildcats are 0-17 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 59.8 points while giving up 72.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast