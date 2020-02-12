Listen Live Sports

Northwestern St. 70, Incarnate Word 60

INCARNATE WORD (7-17)

Miszkiewicz 0-0 0-0 0, Balentine 5-9 4-4 14, Lutz 2-11 0-0 5, Swaby 1-5 2-2 5, Willis 5-11 1-3 13, Murray 3-11 2-2 10, Larsson 1-3 0-2 2, Van Vlerah 0-2 0-0 0, Ene 3-3 3-6 11. Totals 20-55 12-19 60.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (11-12)

Bile 5-13 0-0 10, N.Chougkaz 3-8 2-2 8, Jones 2-4 1-1 6, Massner 4-5 3-6 12, Zelenbaba 3-6 0-0 7, White 4-7 0-0 8, Roberson 3-8 0-1 8, Gregg 1-6 3-3 5, Kueth 3-3 0-0 6, Norvel 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 9-13 70.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 8-24 (Ene 2-2, Murray 2-5, Willis 2-5, Swaby 1-4, Lutz 1-6, Balentine 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-1), Northwestern St. 5-15 (Roberson 2-5, Massner 1-1, Jones 1-3, Zelenbaba 1-3, Bile 0-1, N.Chougkaz 0-1, White 0-1). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 34 (Balentine 7), Northwestern St. 36 (Bile 8). Assists_Incarnate Word 10 (Lutz 4), Northwestern St. 14 (White 3). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 15, Northwestern St. 17. A_802 (3,900).

