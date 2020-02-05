Listen Live Sports

Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69

February 5, 2020 9:48 pm
 
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (12-10)

Pleasant 6-13 3-4 16, Kohl 3-9 0-0 6, Mason 1-6 2-4 4, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Ricks 4-11 3-4 14, Gayman 3-8 4-4 10, Daniels 3-7 0-0 7, Simmons 4-8 0-0 10, Howell 1-3 0-0 2, Lenox 0-2 0-0 0, Cameron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 12-16 69.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (9-12)

Bile 3-12 8-10 15, N.Chougkaz 3-11 2-6 10, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Massner 2-5 0-0 4, Zelenbaba 2-4 3-3 7, Roberson 3-7 0-0 8, Gregg 3-4 0-2 6, White 3-4 2-2 8, Kueth 1-1 1-1 4, Norvel 1-2 0-0 3, Owens 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-56 16-24 73.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 7-25 (Ricks 3-9, Simmons 2-3, Daniels 1-3, Pleasant 1-3, Lenox 0-1, Mason 0-1, Miller 0-2, Gayman 0-3), Northwestern St. 7-18 (Roberson 2-4, N.Chougkaz 2-6, Kueth 1-1, Bile 1-2, Norvel 1-2, Massner 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-2). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 37 (Mason, Simmons 6), Northwestern St. 36 (Bile 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 13 (Ricks 4), Northwestern St. 6 (N.Chougkaz, Jones 2). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 20, Northwestern St. 14. A_1,001 (3,900).

