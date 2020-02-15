Northwestern St. 84, McNeese St. 79

MCNEESE ST. (12-13)

Kennedy 7-11 2-2 16, Brown 6-17 3-4 15, Hutchinson 8-14 2-2 23, Kuxhausen 7-14 0-0 18, Lawson 2-8 0-1 4, Orlina 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 31-71 7-9 79.

NORTHWESTERN ST. (12-12)

Bile 10-18 4-4 27, Owens 5-9 1-2 11, N.Chougkaz 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 0-1 5-6 5, Massner 2-4 2-2 7, Gregg 4-9 1-2 9, Roberson 5-6 0-0 15, White 0-1 4-4 4, Zelenbaba 0-1 0-0 0, Kueth 1-1 0-0 2, Norvel 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 17-20 84.

Halftime_McNeese St. 38-33. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 10-23 (Hutchinson 5-8, Kuxhausen 4-11, Baker 1-3, Lawson 0-1), Northwestern St. 9-17 (Roberson 5-6, Bile 3-7, Massner 1-2, N.Chougkaz 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1). Rebounds_McNeese St. 38 (Brown 14), Northwestern St. 26 (Bile 9). Assists_McNeese St. 18 (Lawson 5), Northwestern St. 13 (Bile, White 3). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 20, Northwestern St. 13. A_907 (3,900).

