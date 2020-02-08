Listen Live Sports

Northwestern St. 93, Houston Baptist 79

NORTHWESTERN ST. (10-12)

Bile 5-14 2-3 12, N.Chougkaz 7-12 1-3 16, C.Jones 0-1 3-4 3, Massner 5-10 0-0 12, Zelenbaba 4-7 0-0 8, White 8-10 6-6 23, Gregg 4-10 0-0 8, Roberson 3-6 0-0 9, Kueth 0-1 0-0 0, Owens 1-2 0-0 2, Norvel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-73 12-16 93.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-18)

Stent 2-4 2-2 6, Gomes 1-2 2-2 4, Dalton 4-6 4-4 13, DuBose 6-13 9-12 22, Gates 1-7 0-0 2, Uloko 6-10 2-2 14, McKenzie 3-8 0-1 6, Murphy 4-11 4-6 12, Pierre 0-3 0-0 0, Thomasson 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 27-65 23-31 79.

Halftime_Northwestern St. 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 7-20 (Roberson 3-6, Massner 2-5, N.Chougkaz 1-1, White 1-1, C.Jones 0-1, Kueth 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-2, Bile 0-3), Houston Baptist 2-18 (Dalton 1-1, DuBose 1-5, Pierre 0-1, Thomasson 0-1, Stent 0-2, Gates 0-4, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Bile. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 37 (N.Chougkaz 12), Houston Baptist 36 (DuBose, Uloko 8). Assists_Northwestern St. 16 (N.Chougkaz, C.Jones, White 3), Houston Baptist 9 (DuBose 4). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 21, Houston Baptist 16. A_889 (1,000).

