Norway’s Ruud to face Brazilian teenager in Chile Open final

February 29, 2020 7:20 pm
 
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Second-seeded Casper Ruud beat Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (5), 6-2 Saturday to reach the Chile Open final.

The 21-year-old Norwegian prevailed over third-seeded Ramos-Vinolas to advance to the second final of his career in two weeks.

Ruud won the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Feb. 16, becoming the first Norwegian to win an ATP tour singles title.

“I enjoy coming to South America so much,” the 38th-ranked Ruud said. “Last year I broke into the Top 100, now I’m playing two finals.”

He faces 19-year-old Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil in Sunday’s final.

The 182nd-ranked Seyboth Wild saved the three break points he faced as he advanced to his first final after beating Argentina’s Renzo Olivo 6-1, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

