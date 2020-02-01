Listen Live Sports

Norwich held 0-0 by Newcastle in EPL as relegation looms

February 1, 2020 1:17 pm
 
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Relegation from the English Premier League is looming closer for Norwich after it missed a chance for three valuable points in drawing with Newcastle 0-0 on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki’s 11 goals this season have made him a hero of Norwich’s struggle against the drop, but the Finn wasted good chances to score in Newcastle.

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was on good form to stop a header from Norwich’s Sam Byram early on. Pukki had a half-volley saved by Dubravka in the 17th minute and then another shot blocked in the 29th after he initially got through the Newcastle defense.

Pukki again missed a good chance to score with 20 minutes remaining.

At the other end, Norwich keeper Tim Krul kept his old club at bay with a save from Joelinton before Miguel Almiron missed on the rebound.

Norwich has won just one of its last 12 games in the league and is seven points off 17th-placed Aston Villa.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

