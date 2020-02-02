Notre Dame 59, Georgia Tech 51

NOTRE DAME (8-14)

Brunelle 2-7 3-3 7, Vaughn 10-15 0-0 20, Gilbert 4-9 3-6 11, Sniezek 1-1 4-6 6, Walker 4-11 7-8 15, Cosgrove 0-2 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-45 17-23 59

GEORGIA TECH (14-8)

Diouf 1-6 0-0 2, Hermosa 2-4 0-0 4, Carson 5-13 5-6 17, Fletcher 2-11 4-6 8, Pan 1-7 0-2 2, Cubaj 5-12 0-1 10, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Lahtinen 2-4 2-5 6, Montgomery 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 19-63 11-20 51

Notre Dame 12 11 19 17 — 59 Georgia Tech 12 12 11 16 — 51

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 0-7 (Brunelle 0-2, Walker 0-3, Cosgrove 0-2), Georgia Tech 2-16 (Carson 2-8, Fletcher 0-1, Pan 0-3, Jefferson 0-1, Bates 0-1, Lahtinen 0-1, Montgomery 0-1). Assists_Notre Dame 13 (Gilbert 5), Georgia Tech 12 (Fletcher 5). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Pan. Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Vaughn 2-7), Georgia Tech 39 (Diouf 4-7). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 16, Georgia Tech 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,749.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.