Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57

NOTRE DAME (15-8)

Durham 3-5 2-2 8, Mooney 5-12 3-3 16, Gibbs 4-7 0-0 10, Hubb 1-6 0-1 3, Pflueger 6-7 2-2 18, Goodwin 1-7 2-2 4, Laszewski 1-5 0-0 2, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 9-10 61.

CLEMSON (11-12)

Jemison 2-6 0-0 4, Dawes 2-5 0-0 5, Newman 1-5 4-4 6, Trapp 3-8 0-0 7, Mack 6-16 2-3 16, Hemenway 5-8 2-2 16, Tyson 1-5 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-9 57.

Halftime_Clemson 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 10-28 (Pflueger 4-4, Mooney 3-8, Gibbs 2-4, Hubb 1-4, Durham 0-1, Laszewski 0-3, Goodwin 0-4), Clemson 9-34 (Hemenway 4-7, Mack 2-8, Dawes 1-3, Trapp 1-5, Tyson 1-5, Moore 0-1, Scott 0-1, Newman 0-4). Fouled Out_Pflueger. Rebounds_Notre Dame 30 (Mooney 11), Clemson 29 (Jemison 7). Assists_Notre Dame 14 (Durham, Mooney, Gibbs 3), Clemson 12 (Trapp 4). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 12, Clemson 13.

