Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

February 26, 2020 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

NOTRE DAME (18-10)

Durham 2-2 1-2 5, Mooney 9-14 3-4 22, Gibbs 4-12 0-0 9, Hubb 4-14 0-0 10, Pflueger 2-5 0-0 5, Laszewski 3-6 2-2 10, Goodwin 0-4 1-2 1, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 7-10 62.

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-16)

Mitchell 4-9 1-2 12, Popovic 0-6 0-0 0, Jar.Hamilton 1-7 2-2 4, Heath 5-11 0-0 12, Thornton 5-11 1-1 12, Rishwain 3-6 0-0 9, Kraljevic 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Felder 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 24-59 4-5 61.

Halftime_Boston College 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-27 (Laszewski 2-5, Hubb 2-8, Pflueger 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Gibbs 1-5, Djogo 0-1, Goodwin 0-3), Boston College 9-30 (Mitchell 3-5, Rishwain 3-6, Heath 2-7, Thornton 1-4, Popovic 0-1, Williams 0-3, Jar.Hamilton 0-4). Rebounds_Notre Dame 32 (Mooney 12), Boston College 36 (Mitchell 11). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Hubb 5), Boston College 15 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 7, Boston College 9.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound