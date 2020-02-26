Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

NOTRE DAME (18-10)

Durham 2-2 1-2 5, Mooney 9-14 3-4 22, Gibbs 4-12 0-0 9, Hubb 4-14 0-0 10, Pflueger 2-5 0-0 5, Laszewski 3-6 2-2 10, Goodwin 0-4 1-2 1, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 7-10 62.

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-16)

Mitchell 4-9 1-2 12, Popovic 0-6 0-0 0, Jar.Hamilton 1-7 2-2 4, Heath 5-11 0-0 12, Thornton 5-11 1-1 12, Rishwain 3-6 0-0 9, Kraljevic 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Felder 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 24-59 4-5 61.

Halftime_Boston College 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 7-27 (Laszewski 2-5, Hubb 2-8, Pflueger 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Gibbs 1-5, Djogo 0-1, Goodwin 0-3), Boston College 9-30 (Mitchell 3-5, Rishwain 3-6, Heath 2-7, Thornton 1-4, Popovic 0-1, Williams 0-3, Jar.Hamilton 0-4). Rebounds_Notre Dame 32 (Mooney 12), Boston College 36 (Mitchell 11). Assists_Notre Dame 12 (Hubb 5), Boston College 15 (Mitchell 9). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 7, Boston College 9.

