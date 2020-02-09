Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 52

PITTSBURGH (4-19)

Judkins 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 7-8 3-4 17, Green 2-17 4-4 9, Harris 4-14 4-6 14, Hayford 0-8 1-2 1, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Lamark 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Prapa 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-70 13-18 52

NOTRE DAME (10-14)

Brunelle 2-8 4-4 10, Vaughn 0-2 2-2 2, Gilbert 7-20 2-4 17, Sniezek 3-3 1-2 7, Walker 8-11 4-5 24, Cosgrove 3-7 0-0 8, Keyes 0-1 0-0 0, Benz 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 2-7 0-0 4, Murdock 0-0 0-0 0, Murdock 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 13-17 74

Pittsburgh 17 14 17 4 — 52 Notre Dame 14 24 20 16 — 74

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-28 (Green 1-12, Harris 2-7, Hayford 0-6, Lamark 0-1, Prapa 0-2), Notre Dame 9-23 (Brunelle 2-7, Gilbert 1-3, Walker 4-7, Cosgrove 2-5, Benz 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 11 (Brown 5), Notre Dame 20 (Gilbert 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 43 (Igbokwe 6-11), Notre Dame 50 (Cole 3-5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Notre Dame 20. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Knight 1. A_7,916.

