Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 52

February 9, 2020 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (4-19)

Judkins 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 7-8 3-4 17, Green 2-17 4-4 9, Harris 4-14 4-6 14, Hayford 0-8 1-2 1, Igbokwe 2-5 0-0 4, Lamark 0-2 0-0 0, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Prapa 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-70 13-18 52

NOTRE DAME (10-14)

Brunelle 2-8 4-4 10, Vaughn 0-2 2-2 2, Gilbert 7-20 2-4 17, Sniezek 3-3 1-2 7, Walker 8-11 4-5 24, Cosgrove 3-7 0-0 8, Keyes 0-1 0-0 0, Benz 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 2-7 0-0 4, Murdock 0-0 0-0 0, Murdock 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-62 13-17 74

Pittsburgh 17 14 17 4 52
Notre Dame 14 24 20 16 74

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 3-28 (Green 1-12, Harris 2-7, Hayford 0-6, Lamark 0-1, Prapa 0-2), Notre Dame 9-23 (Brunelle 2-7, Gilbert 1-3, Walker 4-7, Cosgrove 2-5, Benz 0-1). Assists_Pittsburgh 11 (Brown 5), Notre Dame 20 (Gilbert 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 43 (Igbokwe 6-11), Notre Dame 50 (Cole 3-5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Notre Dame 20. Technical Fouls_Pittsburgh Knight 1. A_7,916.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority