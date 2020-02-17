Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76

February 17, 2020 9:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (10-16)

Anthony 7-16 6-6 23, Bacot 1-6 0-0 2, Brooks 11-18 0-2 22, Black 2-6 4-4 9, Keeling 3-8 2-2 9, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, Pierce 0-3 0-0 0, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-14 76.

NOTRE DAME (16-10)

Durham 3-5 2-5 8, Mooney 6-13 1-2 13, Gibbs 5-11 0-0 14, Hubb 7-17 4-5 20, Pflueger 1-3 0-0 3, Laszewski 3-7 3-5 11, Goodwin 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 28-63 10-17 77.

Halftime_Notre Dame 36-33. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-20 (Robinson 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Black 1-2, Keeling 1-2, Pierce 0-1, Platek 0-1), Notre Dame 11-34 (Gibbs 4-8, Goodwin 2-4, Laszewski 2-6, Hubb 2-9, Pflueger 1-3, Mooney 0-4). Rebounds_North Carolina 42 (Bacot, Black 10), Notre Dame 29 (Mooney 10). Assists_North Carolina 18 (Anthony 6), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 8). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, Notre Dame 15. A_8,150 (9,149).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps