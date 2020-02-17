Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76

NORTH CAROLINA (10-16)

Anthony 7-16 6-6 23, Bacot 1-6 0-0 2, Brooks 11-18 0-2 22, Black 2-6 4-4 9, Keeling 3-8 2-2 9, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, Pierce 0-3 0-0 0, Platek 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 12-14 76.

NOTRE DAME (16-10)

Durham 3-5 2-5 8, Mooney 6-13 1-2 13, Gibbs 5-11 0-0 14, Hubb 7-17 4-5 20, Pflueger 1-3 0-0 3, Laszewski 3-7 3-5 11, Goodwin 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 28-63 10-17 77.

Halftime_Notre Dame 36-33. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 8-20 (Robinson 3-6, Anthony 3-8, Black 1-2, Keeling 1-2, Pierce 0-1, Platek 0-1), Notre Dame 11-34 (Gibbs 4-8, Goodwin 2-4, Laszewski 2-6, Hubb 2-9, Pflueger 1-3, Mooney 0-4). Rebounds_North Carolina 42 (Bacot, Black 10), Notre Dame 29 (Mooney 10). Assists_North Carolina 18 (Anthony 6), Notre Dame 15 (Hubb 8). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, Notre Dame 15. A_8,150 (9,149).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.