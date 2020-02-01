Listen Live Sports

Notre Dame 80, Georgia Tech 72

February 1, 2020 2:02 pm
 
GEORGIA TECH (10-12)

Alvarado 10-19 2-4 25, Parham 1-4 0-0 3, Banks 5-8 3-4 13, Wright 8-17 1-2 17, Usher 3-13 2-2 8, Cole 3-7 0-0 6, Moore 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 30-74 8-12 72.

NOTRE DAME (13-8)

Gibbs 5-9 7-8 19, Hubb 1-6 1-2 3, Mooney 9-18 8-9 28, Pflueger 3-3 5-6 13, Goodwin 5-8 2-3 14, Laszewski 1-3 0-0 3, Durham 0-3 0-0 0, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 23-28 80.

Halftime_Notre Dame 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-18 (Alvarado 3-7, Parham 1-3, Cole 0-1, Moore 0-1, Wright 0-2, Usher 0-4), Notre Dame 9-24 (Pflueger 2-2, Gibbs 2-4, Goodwin 2-4, Mooney 2-5, Laszewski 1-3, Djogo 0-1, Hubb 0-5). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 39 (Banks 10), Notre Dame 28 (Mooney 10). Assists_Georgia Tech 9 (Wright 4), Notre Dame 13 (Hubb 5). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Notre Dame 9. A_8,240 (9,149).

