Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

February 5, 2020 8:28 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (14-9)

Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 5-9 5-8 17, McGowens 5-9 3-4 15, Champagnie 8-20 2-2 20, Toney 3-9 2-2 9, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Drumgoole 1-3 0-0 3, Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0, Ezeakudo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 12-16 72.

NOTRE DAME (14-8)

Durham 5-5 1-2 11, Mooney 8-18 0-0 17, Gibbs 8-13 0-0 21, Hubb 3-9 1-1 9, Pflueger 1-5 0-0 3, Goodwin 2-10 2-2 6, Laszewski 3-5 4-5 11, Djogo 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 30-65 10-12 80.

Halftime_Notre Dame 42-33. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 8-19 (Johnson 2-3, McGowens 2-4, Champagnie 2-5, Drumgoole 1-2, Toney 1-5), Notre Dame 10-27 (Gibbs 5-8, Hubb 2-7, Laszewski 1-2, Mooney 1-3, Pflueger 1-4, Goodwin 0-3). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 32 (Champagnie 11), Notre Dame 34 (Mooney 10). Assists_Pittsburgh 13 (McGowens 5), Notre Dame 19 (Hubb 7). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 12, Notre Dame 13. A_6,534 (9,149).

