Nowell scores 24 to lead UALR over Arkansas St. 90-87

February 8, 2020 6:38 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had 24 points as Arkansas-Little Rock stretched its winning streak to seven games, edging past Arkansas State 90-87 on Saturday.

UALR built a 47-36 halftime advantage and led for the entire second half except with 4:24 remaining tied at 75-all. The Trojans pulled away with a 9-2 surge.

Nowell shot 5 of 15 from the floor and converted all 12 of his foul shots.

Marko Lukic had 17 points for UALR (18-7, 12-2 Sun Belt Conference). Nikola Maric added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ruot Monyyong had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Marquis Eaton scored a season-high 25 points for the Red Wolves (15-10, 7-7). Caleb Fields added 15 points. J.J. Matthews had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Arkansas-Little Rock matches up against Texas State on the road on Thursday. Arkansas State faces Texas-Arlington on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

