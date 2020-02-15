Oakland 72, Youngstown St. 64

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (15-12)

Akuchie 2-4 0-0 6, Bohannon 5-15 1-2 11, Cathcart 3-8 0-1 7, Covington 2-8 0-0 4, Morgan 7-16 0-0 20, Quisenberry 6-15 0-0 14, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Hamperian 0-1 0-0 0, Bentley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 1-3 64.

OAKLAND (10-17)

Hill-Mais 7-13 5-8 20, Oladapo 1-3 1-2 3, Brechting 1-4 2-3 4, Maddox 5-8 0-1 12, Williams 6-16 1-2 17, Kangu 5-8 1-2 14, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0, Sowunmi 1-1 0-0 2, Goodline 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 10-18 72.

Halftime_Oakland 31-24. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 11-30 (Morgan 6-11, Akuchie 2-3, Quisenberry 2-7, Cathcart 1-4, Bohannon 0-1, Hamperian 0-1, Covington 0-3), Oakland 10-22 (Williams 4-12, Kangu 3-5, Maddox 2-3, Hill-Mais 1-1, Lampman 0-1). Fouled Out_Covington. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 36 (Bohannon 11), Oakland 33 (Hill-Mais 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 12 (Quisenberry 4), Oakland 20 (Maddox 7). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 19, Oakland 12. A_3,488 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.