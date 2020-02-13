Listen Live Sports

Oakland 79, Cleveland St. 74

CLEVELAND ST. (9-17)

Eichelberger 11-22 5-7 28, Ferreira 2-4 0-0 5, Gomillion 6-11 4-6 16, Patton 3-5 1-2 7, Sanchez 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-0 6, Thomas 4-6 0-0 12, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Potoma 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 10-15 74.

OAKLAND (9-17)

Hill-Mais 8-14 5-6 22, Oladapo 3-3 2-4 8, Brechting 4-8 1-2 9, Maddox 2-4 0-0 5, R.Williams 8-18 7-8 28, Kangu 2-6 0-0 5, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0, Pittman 1-2 0-0 2, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Sowunmi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 15-20 79.

Halftime_Oakland 37-31. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 6-13 (Thomas 4-6, Eichelberger 1-2, Ferreira 1-2, Gomillion 0-1, Potoma 0-1, Sanchez 0-1), Oakland 8-26 (R.Williams 5-14, Hill-Mais 1-2, Kangu 1-3, Maddox 1-3, Brechting 0-1, Lampman 0-1, Monroe 0-1, Pittman 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 27 (Eichelberger, Johnson 7), Oakland 29 (Hill-Mais, Brechting 8). Assists_Cleveland St. 18 (Gomillion 4), Oakland 9 (Maddox, R.Williams, Lampman 2). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 18, Oakland 15. A_2,919 (3,000).

