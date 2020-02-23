Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT

GREEN BAY (14-15)

Patterson 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 6-14 1-2 13, Hankerson 6-14 3-4 16, McCloud 8-20 5-8 26, Schwartz 3-9 2-2 9, Pipes 4-6 0-0 11, Chevalier 1-4 0-0 2, Bell 3-6 2-2 8, McNair 0-0 1-4 1, Crist 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 14-22 88.

OAKLAND (12-17)

Hill-Mais 9-17 12-17 31, Oladapo 7-9 3-5 17, Brechting 2-6 4-6 8, Maddox 5-12 6-7 17, Williams 6-20 2-2 19, Kangu 0-2 0-0 0, Lampman 0-1 0-0 0, Pittman 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 27-37 92.

Halftime_Green Bay 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 10-29 (McCloud 5-11, Pipes 3-3, Schwartz 1-4, Hankerson 1-5, Bell 0-2, Chevalier 0-2, Davis 0-2), Oakland 7-25 (Williams 5-15, Hill-Mais 1-3, Maddox 1-4, Lampman 0-1, Kangu 0-2). Fouled Out_Schwartz. Rebounds_Green Bay 36 (Schwartz 9), Oakland 51 (Oladapo 17). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Hankerson 4), Oakland 16 (Maddox 5). Total Fouls_Green Bay 25, Oakland 17. A_3,869 (3,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.