Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Obanor lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 113-70

February 27, 2020 10:57 pm
 
1 min read
      

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds as Oral Roberts easily beat Western Illinois 113-70 on Thursday night.

R.J. Fuqua had 18 points for Oral Roberts (15-13, 8-7 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Francis Lacis added 16 points. Deondre Burns had 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Oral Roberts registered season highs with 17 3-pointers and 26 assists and scored at least 100 points for the first time this season.

Oral Roberts scored 63 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Advertisement

Ben Pyle tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-20, 2-13), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Kobe Webster added 17 points.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 87-70 on Jan. 16. Oral Roberts finishes out the regular season against Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. Western Illinois finishes out the regular season against Denver on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter