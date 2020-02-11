Listen Live Sports

Ohio 73, W. Michigan 61

February 11, 2020 9:09 pm
 
W. MICHIGAN (11-13)

Johnson 3-10 2-2 8, Wright 2-7 4-5 8, Artis White 1-6 0-0 3, Flowers 7-14 3-4 21, Whitens 2-5 0-0 4, Cruz 4-7 0-0 10, Printy 2-3 0-0 5, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Emilien 1-1 0-0 2, Toliver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 9-11 61.

OHIO (12-12)

Ogbonda 2-5 0-0 4, Vander Plas 8-18 3-7 19, Dartis 3-5 6-6 15, McDay 0-4 0-0 0, Preston 9-17 2-3 21, Roderick 2-5 3-3 8, Mil.Brown 1-2 2-3 4, Murrell 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-24 73.

Halftime_Ohio 31-26. 3-Point Goals_W. Michigan 8-18 (Flowers 4-8, Cruz 2-4, Artis White 1-2, Printy 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Wright 0-1), Ohio 5-21 (Dartis 3-5, Preston 1-3, Roderick 1-4, Mil.Brown 0-1, McDay 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ogbonda 0-1, Vander Plas 0-5). Rebounds_W. Michigan 34 (Wright 7), Ohio 34 (Preston 11). Assists_W. Michigan 7 (Artis White 4), Ohio 12 (Preston 7). Total Fouls_W. Michigan 23, Ohio 15. A_4,372 (13,080).

