Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

February 28, 2020 9:02 pm
 
KENT ST. (18-11)

Pippen 4-12 0-0 9, Whittington 4-7 2-3 10, Simons 4-11 0-0 11, Williams 7-16 6-6 22, Williamson 2-6 2-2 7, Beck 2-3 1-3 5, Peterson 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 24-58 13-16 69.

OHIO (15-14)

Ogbonda 0-1 1-2 1, Roderick 0-5 0-0 0, Vander Plas 6-12 7-8 20, Dartis 3-7 8-9 17, Preston 7-8 4-5 18, McDay 5-10 5-6 16, Murrell 2-7 0-0 4, Foster 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-50 25-32 76.

Halftime_Ohio 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Kent St. 8-25 (Simons 3-8, Williams 2-6, Peterson 1-3, Pippen 1-4, Williamson 1-4), Ohio 5-20 (Dartis 3-7, McDay 1-3, Vander Plas 1-4, Preston 0-1, Murrell 0-2, Roderick 0-3). Fouled Out_Whittington, Ogbonda. Rebounds_Kent St. 36 (Whittington 8), Ohio 24 (Vander Plas 6). Assists_Kent St. 13 (Williams 5), Ohio 15 (Preston 10). Total Fouls_Kent St. 21, Ohio 17. A_5,490 (13,080).

