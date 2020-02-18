Listen Live Sports

Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69

February 18, 2020 9:17 pm
 
CENT. MICHIGAN (13-12)

DiLeo 3-9 2-2 9, Montgomery 6-10 2-4 14, Broadway 2-5 0-2 5, McKay 9-16 4-6 23, Winston 2-6 2-2 6, Lane 0-2 4-4 4, Morgan 2-8 3-4 8, Burrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 17-24 69.

OHIO (13-13)

Ogbonda 3-4 0-0 6, Vander Plas 6-18 2-5 17, Dartis 7-13 6-7 27, McDay 3-6 2-3 10, Preston 6-12 2-2 15, Roderick 0-5 0-0 0, Mil.Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 1-2 0-0 2, Murrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 12-17 77.

Halftime_Cent. Michigan 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 4-22 (Broadway 1-3, DiLeo 1-3, McKay 1-3, Morgan 1-7, Lane 0-2, Montgomery 0-2, Winston 0-2), Ohio 13-27 (Dartis 7-12, Vander Plas 3-5, McDay 2-3, Preston 1-3, Roderick 0-4). Fouled Out_Ogbonda. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 38 (McKay 12), Ohio 31 (Ogbonda 11). Assists_Cent. Michigan 6 (McKay 4), Ohio 17 (Preston 6). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 19, Ohio 19. A_4,547 (13,080).

