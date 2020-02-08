Listen Live Sports

Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46

February 8, 2020 6:06 pm
 
MIAMI (OHIO) (9-14)

Bowman 0-3 1-2 1, D.Brown 2-6 3-3 7, Grant 0-7 0-0 0, Sibande 2-9 7-8 12, White 2-3 0-0 4, Lairy 3-10 1-2 8, Coleman-Lands 1-5 0-0 3, McNamara 4-9 0-1 8, Ayah 0-1 0-0 0, Jovic 1-4 0-0 3, Brewer 0-0 0-0 0, Litteken 0-0 0-0 0, Ritchie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-57 12-16 46.

OHIO (11-12)

Ogbonda 4-6 1-1 9, Vander Plas 6-13 3-3 18, Dartis 3-8 2-2 11, McDay 1-3 2-2 4, Preston 6-9 3-4 15, Roderick 4-9 0-0 11, Mil.Brown 0-0 2-2 2, Foster 0-0 2-2 2, Murrell 0-2 0-0 0, McMurray 0-1 0-0 0, Springs 0-0 0-0 0, Mic.Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Tenerowicz 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 15-16 77.

Halftime_Ohio 34-11. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 4-20 (Jovic 1-2, Lairy 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Coleman-Lands 1-5, McNamara 0-1, Bowman 0-2, Grant 0-2), Ohio 10-25 (Dartis 3-6, Vander Plas 3-6, Roderick 3-8, Tenerowicz 1-1, McDay 0-1, McMurray 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Ogbonda 0-1). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 31 (Lairy 5), Ohio 37 (Preston 10). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 5 (Grant 2), Ohio 17 (Preston 10). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 19, Ohio 14. A_6,534 (13,080).

