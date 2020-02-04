Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58

OHIO ST. (15-7)

K.Wesson 9-14 2-3 23, A.Wesson 0-4 0-0 0, Young 5-9 2-2 12, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 0-6 2-2 2, Washington 7-14 0-3 17, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3, Liddell 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-57 6-10 61.

MICHIGAN (13-9)

Johns 3-5 0-0 8, Teske 1-7 1-2 3, Brooks 3-12 0-0 8, Simpson 5-14 2-2 15, Wagner 2-12 2-2 8, DeJulius 2-5 0-0 5, Davis 4-4 3-3 11, Castleton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 8-9 58.

Halftime_Ohio St. 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 7-18 (Washington 3-6, K.Wesson 3-6, Ahrens 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Walker 0-1, A.Wesson 0-1, Young 0-1), Michigan 10-31 (Simpson 3-7, Johns 2-3, Brooks 2-8, Wagner 2-8, DeJulius 1-2, Teske 0-3). Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (K.Wesson 12), Michigan 38 (Wagner 14). Assists_Ohio St. 12 (Walker 5), Michigan 10 (Simpson 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 14, Michigan 14.

