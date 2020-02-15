Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio St. 68, Purdue 52

February 15, 2020 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
      

PURDUE (14-12)

Boudreaux 6-8 4-4 17, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Eastern 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 3-8 0-0 8, Proctor 6-12 2-2 15, Stefanovic 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Haarms 1-4 4-5 6, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 10-11 52.

OHIO ST. (17-8)

A.Wesson 3-7 1-2 8, K.Wesson 3-8 5-9 13, Young 6-9 4-4 16, Muhammad 3-5 2-2 11, Walker 3-6 2-4 9, Washington 3-5 0-0 7, Liddell 0-3 1-2 1, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3, Hummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-23 68.

Halftime_Ohio St. 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-20 (Hunter 2-5, Boudreaux 1-2, Proctor 1-4, Haarms 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3), Ohio St. 9-20 (Muhammad 3-5, K.Wesson 2-3, Washington 1-1, Ahrens 1-2, Walker 1-2, A.Wesson 1-4, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_Boudreaux. Rebounds_Purdue 25 (Williams 8), Ohio St. 31 (K.Wesson 8). Assists_Purdue 8 (Williams 3), Ohio St. 14 (K.Wesson, Walker 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 21, Ohio St. 15. A_18,809 (18,809).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States