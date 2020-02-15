Ohio St. 68, Purdue 52

PURDUE (14-12)

Boudreaux 6-8 4-4 17, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Eastern 0-4 0-0 0, Hunter 3-8 0-0 8, Proctor 6-12 2-2 15, Stefanovic 1-4 0-0 2, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Haarms 1-4 4-5 6, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 10-11 52.

OHIO ST. (17-8)

A.Wesson 3-7 1-2 8, K.Wesson 3-8 5-9 13, Young 6-9 4-4 16, Muhammad 3-5 2-2 11, Walker 3-6 2-4 9, Washington 3-5 0-0 7, Liddell 0-3 1-2 1, Ahrens 1-2 0-0 3, Hummer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 15-23 68.

Halftime_Ohio St. 29-20. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 4-20 (Hunter 2-5, Boudreaux 1-2, Proctor 1-4, Haarms 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Williams 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3), Ohio St. 9-20 (Muhammad 3-5, K.Wesson 2-3, Washington 1-1, Ahrens 1-2, Walker 1-2, A.Wesson 1-4, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_Boudreaux. Rebounds_Purdue 25 (Williams 8), Ohio St. 31 (K.Wesson 8). Assists_Purdue 8 (Williams 3), Ohio St. 14 (K.Wesson, Walker 4). Total Fouls_Purdue 21, Ohio St. 15. A_18,809 (18,809).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.