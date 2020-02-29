Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ohio St. 77, Purdue 56

February 29, 2020 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

OHIO ST. (18-11)

Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Juhasz 6-9 4-6 16, Patty 7-10 2-2 16, Greene 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 2-7 3-4 7, Sheldon 6-10 0-0 12, Mikulasikova 2-3 3-4 7, Bell 4-11 1-2 11, Crooms 1-4 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 16-22 77

PURDUE (17-13)

Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-6 1-2 1, Harris 4-13 1-1 9, McLaughlin 6-18 2-2 18, Oden 5-14 5-6 15, Traylor 1-7 0-2 2, Gony 1-2 2-2 4, Diagne 2-5 0-0 4, Hardin 0-3 0-0 0, Whilby 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-70 11-15 56

Ohio St. 18 23 19 17 77
Purdue 9 17 13 17 56

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 3-16 (Juhasz 0-1, Greene 0-2, Miller 0-3, Sheldon 0-2, Mikulasikova 0-1, Bell 2-6, Crooms 1-1), Purdue 5-24 (Grant 0-2, McLaughlin 4-12, Oden 0-3, Traylor 0-2, Hardin 0-3, Whilby 1-2). Assists_Ohio St. 17 (Miller 4), Purdue 12 (Harris 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 45 (Juhasz 3-13), Purdue 36 (Grant 4-4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,753.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration