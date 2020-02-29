Ohio St. 77, Purdue 56

OHIO ST. (18-11)

Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Juhasz 6-9 4-6 16, Patty 7-10 2-2 16, Greene 1-4 2-2 4, Miller 2-7 3-4 7, Sheldon 6-10 0-0 12, Mikulasikova 2-3 3-4 7, Bell 4-11 1-2 11, Crooms 1-4 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-58 16-22 77

PURDUE (17-13)

Makolo 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-6 1-2 1, Harris 4-13 1-1 9, McLaughlin 6-18 2-2 18, Oden 5-14 5-6 15, Traylor 1-7 0-2 2, Gony 1-2 2-2 4, Diagne 2-5 0-0 4, Hardin 0-3 0-0 0, Whilby 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-70 11-15 56

Ohio St. 18 23 19 17 — 77 Purdue 9 17 13 17 — 56

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 3-16 (Juhasz 0-1, Greene 0-2, Miller 0-3, Sheldon 0-2, Mikulasikova 0-1, Bell 2-6, Crooms 1-1), Purdue 5-24 (Grant 0-2, McLaughlin 4-12, Oden 0-3, Traylor 0-2, Hardin 0-3, Whilby 1-2). Assists_Ohio St. 17 (Miller 4), Purdue 12 (Harris 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Ohio St. 45 (Juhasz 3-13), Purdue 36 (Grant 4-4). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 16, Purdue 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,753.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.