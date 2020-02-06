Ohio St. 78, Illinois 58

OHIO ST. (13-9)

Juhasz 4-5 3-4 13, Patty 6-7 0-0 13, Greene 2-6 0-0 6, Miller 1-6 1-2 4, Sheldon 3-7 4-4 11, Mikulasikova 4-6 2-2 10, Bell 4-14 0-0 12, Crooms 4-6 0-0 9, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 10-12 78

ILLINOIS (10-12)

Andrews 3-7 1-2 8, Myles 2-3 3-5 7, Beasley 6-14 0-0 16, Holesinska 6-15 1-2 17, Terry 0-6 0-0 0, Ephraim 1-1 1-2 3, Joens 2-11 2-3 6, Peebles 0-5 1-2 1, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 9-16 58

Ohio St. 16 17 19 26 — 78 Illinois 15 14 16 13 — 58

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 12-26 (Juhasz 2-2, Patty 1-1, Greene 2-4, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-3, Bell 4-11, Crooms 1-1), Illinois 9-28 (Andrews 1-4, Beasley 4-11, Holesinska 4-9, Terry 0-1, Joens 0-3). Assists_Ohio St. 19 (Sheldon 5), Illinois 11 (Terry 4). Fouled Out_Illinois Andrews. Rebounds_Ohio St. 44 (Patty 3-5), Illinois 33 (Myles 4-7). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 15, Illinois 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,388.

