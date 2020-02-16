Ohio St. 80, No. 20 Indiana 76

OHIO ST. (16-9)

Juhasz 4-10 3-4 13, Patty 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 5-8 10-14 22, Miller 2-7 4-4 8, Sheldon 7-10 0-0 16, Mikulasikova 3-8 0-0 6, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 4-8 0-0 11, Crooms 2-4 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-56 17-22 80

INDIANA (20-7)

Gulbe 2-3 9-12 14, Wise 0-4 4-4 4, Berger 4-11 4-6 12, Patberg 8-12 5-6 22, Penn 4-12 5-6 14, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 3-7 1-2 7, Waggoner 0-1 0-0 0, Warthen 1-1 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 28-36 76

Ohio St. 19 15 15 31 — 80 Indiana 20 16 19 21 — 76

3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 9-22 (Juhasz 2-5, Greene 2-2, Miller 0-2, Sheldon 2-4, Mikulasikova 0-2, Bell 3-6, Crooms 0-1), Indiana 4-15 (Gulbe 1-1, Wise 0-3, Berger 0-1, Patberg 1-3, Penn 1-5, Waggoner 0-1, Warthen 1-1). Assists_Ohio St. 14 (Miller 7), Indiana 9 (Patberg 6). Fouled Out_Ohio St. Juhasz, Patty, Indiana Berger. Rebounds_Ohio St. 32 (Juhasz 4-8), Indiana 35 (Gulbe 2-5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 24, Indiana 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,142.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.