Ohio St. 82, Wisconsin 74

February 9, 2020 5:39 pm
 
WISCONSIN (11-13)

Laszewski 11-15 4-5 26, Lewis 5-12 2-4 12, Beverley 2-5 0-0 4, Hilliard 5-12 2-4 12, Van Leeuwen 5-10 2-3 12, Fredrickson 3-7 2-3 8, Stauffacher 0-1 0-0 0, Bragg 0-0 0-0 0, Gilreath 0-3 0-0 0, Luehring 0-0 0-0 0, Pospisilova 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 12-19 74

OHIO ST. (14-9)

Mikulasikova 5-13 1-1 12, Patty 8-11 0-0 16, Greene 2-4 2-2 6, Miller 1-5 1-2 4, Sheldon 3-7 1-2 8, Wone Aranaz 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 8-17 1-4 20, Crooms 7-10 0-0 14, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-69 6-11 82

Wisconsin 20 15 19 20 74
Ohio St. 22 24 20 16 82

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 0-8 (Beverley 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Stauffacher 0-1, Gilreath 0-2, Pospisilova 0-1), Ohio St. 6-25 (Mikulasikova 1-6, Patty 0-1, Greene 0-2, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-3, Bell 3-8, Crooms 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 17 (Van Leeuwen 7), Ohio St. 22 (Bell 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 43 (Laszewski 3-7), Ohio St. 33 (Crooms 2-6). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 13, Ohio St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,075.

