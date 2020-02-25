Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma 65, No. 22 Texas Tech 51

February 25, 2020 11:03 pm
 
TEXAS TECH (18-10)

Holyfield 2-7 0-1 5, Edwards 3-9 1-1 8, McCullar 6-17 0-0 13, Moretti 1-5 0-0 3, Ramsey 0-8 0-0 0, Clarke 4-6 3-3 11, Shannon 4-8 0-0 9, Benson 1-2 0-0 2, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0, Savrasov 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 4-5 51.

OKLAHOMA (17-11)

Doolittle 9-15 1-3 19, Manek 7-15 1-3 15, Bieniemy 3-6 4-4 11, Harmon 1-7 0-0 2, Reaves 4-10 0-0 11, Kuath 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 2-3 0-0 5, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 6-10 65.

Halftime_Oklahoma 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 5-15 (Holyfield 1-1, Shannon 1-1, Edwards 1-2, Moretti 1-3, McCullar 1-4, Savrasov 0-1, Ramsey 0-3), Oklahoma 5-23 (Reaves 3-6, Hill 1-2, Bieniemy 1-4, Doolittle 0-2, Harmon 0-4, Manek 0-5). Rebounds_Texas Tech 26 (Clarke 6), Oklahoma 35 (Reaves 8). Assists_Texas Tech 9 (McCullar 3), Oklahoma 9 (Reaves 5). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 18, Oklahoma 14. A_6,879 (18,203).

