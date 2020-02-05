Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma 68, West Virginia 58

February 5, 2020 11:03 pm
 
WEST VIRGINIA (14-6)

Niblack 8-11 0-0 16, Ejiofor 0-3 0-0 0, Gondrezick 4-14 3-5 13, Martin 5-15 0-0 12, Smith 3-8 0-0 6, Martinez 2-4 0-0 4, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Deans 2-4 1-2 5, Rudd 1-4 0-2 2, Totals 25-63 4-9 58

OKLAHOMA (12-10)

Simpson 2-6 0-0 4, Gregory 3-6 3-4 10, Robertson 3-10 4-5 13, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 7-16 4-6 18, Lampkin 0-2 2-2 2, Scott 0-2 2-4 2, Llanusa 8-12 2-2 19, Totals 23-55 17-23 68

West Virginia 11 12 20 15 58
Oklahoma 17 14 19 18 68

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 4-15 (Gondrezick 2-6, Martin 2-7, Smith 0-1, Deans 0-1), Oklahoma 5-15 (Gregory 1-2, Robertson 3-10, Williams 0-1, Llanusa 1-2). Assists_West Virginia 9 (Gondrezick 3), Oklahoma 9 (Simpson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West Virginia 31 (Martinez 3-5), Oklahoma 45 (Williams 2-8). Total Fouls_West Virginia 21, Oklahoma 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_709.

The Associated Press

