Oklahoma 73, No. 20 West Virginia 62

OKLAHOMA (18-11)

Doolittle 7-13 5-8 19, Manek 6-11 0-0 15, Bieniemy 5-9 0-0 12, Harmon 2-2 2-2 8, Reaves 3-13 6-6 13, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Kuath 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-16 73.

WEST VIRGINIA (19-10)

Culver 2-11 1-4 5, Matthews 2-5 0-0 4, Tshiebwe 4-8 1-2 9, Haley 4-6 0-0 8, McCabe 1-3 0-0 2, Osabuohien 2-4 2-3 6, McBride 5-13 2-3 13, McNeil 1-8 0-1 3, Sherman 3-6 1-2 9, Harler 0-3 3-4 3, Knapper 0-2 0-0 0, Routt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 10-19 62.

Halftime_Oklahoma 25-21. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 8-21 (Manek 3-7, Harmon 2-2, Bieniemy 2-5, Reaves 1-6, Doolittle 0-1), West Virginia 4-25 (Sherman 2-5, McNeil 1-6, McBride 1-7, Haley 0-1, Matthews 0-1, McCabe 0-2, Harler 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma 38 (Doolittle, Manek 7), West Virginia 41 (Tshiebwe 10). Assists_Oklahoma 15 (Reaves 4), West Virginia 10 (McCabe, McBride 2). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 18, West Virginia 15.

