Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61

February 12, 2020 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

IOWA ST. (10-14)

Jacobson 1-6 0-0 2, Young 5-9 2-3 12, Bolton 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nixon 4-13 0-0 10, Grill 3-4 0-0 8, Lewis 7-9 0-0 17, Conditt 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 4-5 61.

OKLAHOMA (16-8)

Doolittle 6-13 7-8 20, Manek 7-10 0-0 18, Bieniemy 5-10 0-0 12, Reaves 3-7 4-4 12, Williams 5-12 3-4 14, Harmon 3-8 3-4 10, Iwuakor 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 17-20 90.

Halftime_Oklahoma 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 9-25 (Lewis 3-5, Grill 2-2, Bolton 2-4, Nixon 2-8, Jackson 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Oklahoma 11-24 (Manek 4-5, Reaves 2-3, Bieniemy 2-5, Doolittle 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harmon 1-5). Rebounds_Iowa St. 25 (Nixon 7), Oklahoma 37 (Bieniemy 7). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Nixon 6), Oklahoma 17 (Bieniemy 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 18, Oklahoma 11. A_8,235 (11,562).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created