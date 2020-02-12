Oklahoma 90, Iowa St. 61

IOWA ST. (10-14)

Jacobson 1-6 0-0 2, Young 5-9 2-3 12, Bolton 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Nixon 4-13 0-0 10, Grill 3-4 0-0 8, Lewis 7-9 0-0 17, Conditt 2-5 2-2 6, Griffin 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 4-5 61.

OKLAHOMA (16-8)

Doolittle 6-13 7-8 20, Manek 7-10 0-0 18, Bieniemy 5-10 0-0 12, Reaves 3-7 4-4 12, Williams 5-12 3-4 14, Harmon 3-8 3-4 10, Iwuakor 2-3 0-0 4, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Kuath 0-1 0-0 0, Merritt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 17-20 90.

Halftime_Oklahoma 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 9-25 (Lewis 3-5, Grill 2-2, Bolton 2-4, Nixon 2-8, Jackson 0-1, Jacobson 0-2, Griffin 0-3), Oklahoma 11-24 (Manek 4-5, Reaves 2-3, Bieniemy 2-5, Doolittle 1-3, Williams 1-3, Harmon 1-5). Rebounds_Iowa St. 25 (Nixon 7), Oklahoma 37 (Bieniemy 7). Assists_Iowa St. 14 (Nixon 6), Oklahoma 17 (Bieniemy 5). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 18, Oklahoma 11. A_8,235 (11,562).

