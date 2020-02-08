Oklahoma St. 60, West Virginia 57

WEST VIRGINIA (14-7)

Niblack 3-9 6-7 12, Ejiofor 2-2 0-0 4, Gondrezick 5-18 0-0 13, Martin 3-13 0-0 7, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 1-3 1-2 3, Norris 3-5 0-1 6, Deans 3-5 1-2 7, Rudd 2-3 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-62 8-12 57

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-10)

Gray 3-19 6-6 14, Mack 10-15 3-5 23, Winchester 1-4 0-0 2, Asberry 3-11 5-7 11, de Sousa 2-4 1-1 5, Gerlich 0-0 0-0 0, Sarr 0-1 0-2 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 1-6 2-8 5, Rodrigues 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 17-29 60

West Virginia 11 13 17 16 — 57 Oklahoma St. 8 15 16 21 — 60

3-Point Goals_West Virginia 5-18 (Gondrezick 3-9, Martin 1-6, Smith 0-2, Rudd 1-1), Oklahoma St. 3-10 (Gray 2-5, Asberry 0-1, de Sousa 0-1, Fields 1-3). Assists_West Virginia 10 (Gondrezick 3), Oklahoma St. 14 (Asberry 5). Fouled Out_West Virginia Niblack, Ejiofor, Oklahoma St. Winchester. Rebounds_West Virginia 51 (Martin 5-8), Oklahoma St. 36 (Mack 4-15). Total Fouls_West Virginia 26, Oklahoma St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,803.

