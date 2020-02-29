Listen Live Sports

Oklahoma St. 73, Iowa St. 61

February 29, 2020
 
IOWA ST. (12-17)

Jacobson 5-8 2-2 13, Young 2-6 4-4 8, Bolton 5-14 5-5 16, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Nixon 3-8 0-0 7, Grill 1-1 0-0 3, Conditt 3-6 0-0 6, Lewis 2-5 1-1 5, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 12-12 61.

OKLAHOMA ST. (15-14)

Anei 4-8 1-4 9, McGriff 6-11 6-6 19, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Waters 2-8 6-7 10, Laurent 3-5 0-0 6, Dziagwa 5-9 0-0 14, Anderson 3-4 1-1 7, Ka.Boone 3-4 0-0 6, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Ke.Boone 0-0 0-0 0, Hadlock 0-0 0-0 0, Reeves 0-0 0-0 0, Roessink 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 14-18 73.

Halftime_Oklahoma St. 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Iowa St. 5-20 (Grill 1-1, Jacobson 1-1, Nixon 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Bolton 1-6, Griffin 0-1, Lewis 0-2), Oklahoma St. 5-14 (Dziagwa 4-8, McGriff 1-3, Anei 0-1, Laurent 0-1, Waters 0-1). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_Iowa St. 27 (Bolton 6), Oklahoma St. 29 (McGriff, Likekele 7). Assists_Iowa St. 11 (Bolton 4), Oklahoma St. 17 (Waters 6). Total Fouls_Iowa St. 20, Oklahoma St. 16. A_8,129 (13,611).

